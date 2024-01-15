Qatar suspends gas supplies through the Red Sea

QatarEnergy will not stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), but temporarily suspends transportation through the Red Sea to obtain safety consultations.

Qatar has suspended the shipment of liquefied natural gas tankers through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This is due to the fact that part of the route, which accounts for about 15% of global shipping, currently has no security guarantees; in addition, the US and British forces have launched air and naval strikes on Yemen in response to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

If the Red Sea passage remains dangerous, the state-owned QatarEnergy company will send its cargo through the Cape of Good Hope, a source told the agency.

Regarding the situation in the region, the U.S. Central Command reported on Monday that U.S. fighter jets shot down a missilelaunched from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen against a warship in international waters of the Red Sea yesterday .

