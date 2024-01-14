ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Germany may send frigate to Red Sea to counter Houthis - media

Germany may send frigate to Red Sea to counter Houthis - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31023 views

Germany may send the frigate Hesse to participate in the EU military mission in the Red Sea against the Houthis.

As part of the EU military mission, Germany may send the Hesse frigate to the Red Sea to help counter Houthi attacks. This was reported by  Die Weltwith reference to its own sources, UNN reported.

Details

According to the report, the frigate, which specializes in air defense, is due to go to sea on February 1.

Germany wants to participate in the EU mission to protect maritime traffic in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

"The Hesse will be one of at least three frigates or destroyers that, according to the European External Action Service's so-called crisis management concept, are required to be deployed in minimum numbers. 

Preliminarily , the new EU mission in the Red Sea is to be approved at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on February 19 and will begin work by the end of February. Initially, its mandate will be limited to one year. 

Addendum

The German Navy ship has radar intelligence capable of simultaneously detecting 1000 targets, anti-aircraft missiles and attack helicopters. 

The frigate recently spent six months traveling as part of NATO's efforts in the North Sea and Arctic to train and deter Russia.

Recall

The European Union is planning to send at least three warships to the Red Sea to counter attacks by Yemeni Houthis.

