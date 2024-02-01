ukenru
EU plans to launch a mission in the Red Sea to protect ships from Houthi attacks

EU plans to launch a mission in the Red Sea to protect ships from Houthi attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26903 views

The EU plans to launch a naval mission in the Red Sea within the next three weeks to protect cargo ships from Houthi attacks in Yemen and reduce trade disruptions.

The European Union plans to launch a naval mission in the Red Sea in the next three weeks to help protect cargo ships from Houthi attacks in Yemen. The attacks are hampering trade and driving up prices, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press,  UNN reports.   

Details 

Josep Borrell said he wants the mission to start working by February 17. According to officials, seven EU countries are ready to provide ships or aircraft. Belgium has already pledged to send a frigate. Germany is expected to do the same.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October, the Houthis have been waging a sustained campaign  of attacks on commercial vessels, but Borrell assured that the EU mission would not take part in any military strikes.

"The goal is to protect ships. Intercepting attacks on ships. Not to take part in any actions against the Houthis. Only blocking Houthi attacks," Borrell said." 

According to him, businesses are demanding that the EU take measures to address the trade implications of the need for ships to bypass the Red Sea on their way to and from Europe.

"Many European companies have asked us to do this because their business model is suffering greatly due to high cost increases. This affects prices and inflation. So it is quite natural for us to try to avoid this risk," the diplomat said. 

Last week, U.S. and British forces bombed a series of targets in eight locations used by Iranian-backed Houthis. This was the second time that the allies have launched coordinated retaliatory strikes against rebel missile launchers.

On Wednesday, January 31, Yemeni Houthis claimed that fired missiles at a US warship. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
red-seaRed Sea
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
belgiumBelgium
europeEurope
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising