The United States has struck again in Yemen

US troops strike in Yemen. The United States hit a Houthi anti-ship missile. This was reported by the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, UNN reports.

On January 27, at about 03:45 a.m. Sana'a time, CENTCOM forces struck a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed at the Red Sea and ready to launch the U.S. command said in a statement.

According to CENTCOM, the US military believed that the Houthi missile posed a threat to merchant ships and US Navy vessels in the region.

The Houthis, who control the most densely populated parts of Yemen, claim that their attacks on commercial vessels are aimed at supporting the Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza. Their attacks have disrupted global shipping and fueled fears of global inflation. They have also heightened concerns that the fallout from a war between Israel and Hamas could destabilize the Middle East.

