Iran condemned the US and British airstrikes on Yemen
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei condemned the airstrikes by the United States, Great Britain and the "Zionist regime" on Yemeni territories, stating a gross violation of international law.
According to him, the strikes on the provinces of Sana'a, Hodeida and Amran are the "height of lawlessness" and contradict the principles of international law and the UN Charter. Baghaei said that the attacks are aimed at Yemeni infrastructure and civilian objects and coincided with mass demonstrations in support of Palestine.
Baghaei stressed the legal and moral responsibility of all governments, international and Islamic communities to stop the genocide and gross violations of international humanitarian law in occupied Palestine, as well as the commitment of the UN Security Council to prevent aggressive actions against Yemen.
In addition, he stressed that the escalation of military aggression by the United States and Great Britain and the occupying regime against Yemen cannot divert public attention from the seriousness of the crimes committed in Gaza.
On March 15, the US launched a powerful strike on the Houthis in Yemen. According to the US military, the shelling targeted radars, air defenses and facilities from which the militants launched drones and missiles at civilian and military vessels.