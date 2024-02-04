British Defense Minister talks about strikes on Yemeni Houthis

The third joint series of US and UK strikes on Yemen is not an escalation, it is a proportionate response to the actions of the Houthis. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, Grant Shepps, reports UNN.

Details

The RAF was involved in a third series of proportionate and selective strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen. We acted alongside our American allies, with the support of numerous international partners, in self-defense and in accordance with international law the minister said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Defense said that British Typhoon fighter jets hit two UAV ground control stations on the Red Sea coast west of Sana'a and a series of targets in Bana in northwestern Yemen.

This is not an escalation. We have already successfully targeted UAV launch sites and hideouts that the Houthis have used for their attacks. I am confident that the latest series of strikes have further limited the Houthis' capabilities He added.

The agency clarifies that Paveway IV precision guided bombs were used, and the strikes were planned to ensure minimal risk of civilian casualties.

Addendum Addendum

In a joint statement, the UK and the US said that they had carried out strikes in 13 areas of Yemen against 36 Houthi targets. The targets included weapons depots deep underground, missile systems and installations, air defense systems, and radars.

According to Sky News, the United States and Britain have deployed 20 fighter jets. Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United States provided support to the US and British forces.

Sky News: UK and US strike Yemen with 20 fighter jets