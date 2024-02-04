British Defense Minister talks about strikes on Yemeni Houthis

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 27300 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110085 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117366 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159842 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162405 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261942 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176037 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166678 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148525 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 75524 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 75486 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 55461 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 31087 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 67401 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261942 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233121 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218708 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244231 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230608 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110078 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 87583 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92297 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115478 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116259 views
Actual
British Defense Minister talks about strikes on Yemeni Houthis

British Defense Minister talks about strikes on Yemeni Houthis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30703 views

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shepps defended the recent joint US-British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen as a proportionate response to Houthi attacks.

The third joint series of US and UK strikes on Yemen is not an escalation, it is a proportionate response to the actions of the Houthis. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, Grant Shepps, reports UNN.

Details

The RAF was involved in a third series of proportionate and selective strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen. We acted alongside our American allies, with the support of numerous international partners, in self-defense and in accordance with international law

the minister said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Defense said that British Typhoon fighter jets hit two UAV ground control stations on the Red Sea coast west of Sana'a and a series of targets in Bana in northwestern Yemen.

This is not an escalation. We have already successfully targeted UAV launch sites and hideouts that the Houthis have used for their attacks. I am confident that the latest series of strikes have further limited the Houthis' capabilities

He added.

The agency clarifies that Paveway IV precision guided bombs were used, and the strikes were planned to ensure minimal risk of civilian casualties.

Addendum Addendum

In a joint statement, the UK and the US said that they had carried out strikes in 13 areas of Yemen against 36 Houthi targets. The targets included weapons depots deep underground, missile systems and installations, air defense systems, and radars.

According to Sky News, the United States and Britain have deployed 20 fighter jets. Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United States provided support to the US and British forces.

Sky News: UK and US strike Yemen with 20 fighter jets04.02.24, 01:21 • 30489 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
eurofighter-typhoonEurofighter Typhoon
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
sanaSanaa
new-zealandNew Zealand
red-seaRed Sea
australiaAustralia
grant-shappsGrant Shapps
denmarkDenmark
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
bakhreinBahrain
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising