Ukraine and Russia negotiations in Turkey: Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces three key demands of Kyiv

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, announced the results of the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Turkey on June 2. He informed media representatives about this, reports UNN.

Details

As Tykhyi noted, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul with a clear position defined by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It concerns three points:

full comprehensive ceasefire;

return of prisoners of war, return of deported children, other humanitarian issues;

meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Our document is absolutely logical, its points are fully enforceable, they are realistic, they are normal, there is nothing extraordinary there. We believe that this document can be fully implemented, we handed it over to the Russian side. Unfortunately, we did not receive their document from the Russian side before the meeting – said Tykhyi.

Recall

Russian media reported on the completion of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. According to their data, the negotiations lasted more than an hour.