Ukraine and Russia negotiations in Turkey: Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces three key demands of Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul put forward demands for a ceasefire, the return of prisoners and children, as well as a meeting between Zelensky and Putin. Russia did not provide its document.
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, announced the results of the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Turkey on June 2. He informed media representatives about this, reports UNN.
Details
As Tykhyi noted, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul with a clear position defined by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
It concerns three points:
- full comprehensive ceasefire;
- return of prisoners of war, return of
deported children, other humanitarian issues;
- meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.
Our document is absolutely logical, its points are fully enforceable, they are realistic, they are normal, there is nothing extraordinary there. We believe that this document can be fully implemented, we handed it over to the Russian side. Unfortunately, we did not receive their document from the Russian side before the meeting
Recall
Russian media reported on the completion of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. According to their data, the negotiations lasted more than an hour.