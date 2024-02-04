Sky News: UK and US strike Yemen with 20 fighter jets

The United Kingdom has carried out the third joint series of strikes on Yemeni territory with the United States, involving more than 20 fighter jets. This was reported to the British TV channel Sky News by sources in Washington, Sky News writes, UNN reports.

Details

Sources in the District of Columbia have confirmed that United Kingdom fighter jets, along with the US Air Force, have carried out strikes in Yemen this evening Sky News Washington correspondent Mark Stone wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

More than 30 targets in 10 districts. The missiles were launched from ships and fighter jets that took off from a US aircraft carrier. 24 or more aircraft were involved. Some carried bombs weighing about 900 kg.

Context

On Saturday, the US and UK forces struck 36 targets in Yemen associated with Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement. This is stated in a statement issued by the Pentagon press service by Australia, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United States.

According to the document, strikes were carried out on "36 Houthi targets in 13 locations in Yemen in response to their ongoing attacks on foreign merchant ships and warships traveling through the Red Sea".

The statement emphasizes that "these precision strikes are designed to weaken and disrupt Houthi capabilities." Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United States have provided support to the US and British forces.

The targets of the strikes were "weapons depots deep underground, missile systems and installations, air defense systems and radars." The document states that the countries "seek to reduce tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also emphasized in a published statement: "We will not hesitate to protect lives and free trade along one of the world's most important waterways.

Yemeni Houthis claim missile attack on US warship in the Red Sea