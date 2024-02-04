Sky News: UK and US strike Yemen with 20 fighter jets

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101009 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127394 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128982 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170539 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168778 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274589 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177684 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166982 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148704 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243502 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105857 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100710 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 79606 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 76269 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 88596 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243502 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228796 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254241 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240152 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127394 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103316 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103499 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119823 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120254 views
Sky News: UK and US strike Yemen with 20 fighter jets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30490 views

According to Sky News sources in Washington, the United Kingdom has launched joint strikes on Yemen using more than 20 fighter jets.

The United Kingdom has carried out the third joint series of strikes on Yemeni territory with the United States, involving more than 20 fighter jets. This was reported to the British TV channel Sky News by sources in Washington, Sky News writes, UNN reports.

Details

Sources in the District of Columbia have confirmed that United Kingdom fighter jets, along with the US Air Force, have carried out strikes in Yemen this evening

Sky News Washington correspondent Mark Stone wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

More than 30 targets in 10 districts. The missiles were launched from ships and fighter jets that took off from a US aircraft carrier. 24 or more aircraft were involved. Some carried bombs weighing about 900 kg.

Context

On Saturday, the US and UK forces struck 36 targets in Yemen associated with Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement. This is stated in a statement issued by the Pentagon press service by Australia, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United States.

Image

According to the document, strikes were carried out on "36 Houthi targets in 13 locations in Yemen in response to their ongoing attacks on foreign merchant ships and warships traveling through the Red Sea".

The statement emphasizes that "these precision strikes are designed to weaken and disrupt Houthi capabilities." Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United States have provided support to the US and British forces.

Image

The targets of the strikes were "weapons depots deep underground, missile systems and installations, air defense systems and radars." The document states that the countries "seek to reduce tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also emphasized in a published statement: "We will not hesitate to protect lives and free trade along one of the world's most important waterways.

Yemeni Houthis claim missile attack on US warship in the Red Sea31.01.24, 09:59 • 20073 views

Lilia Podolyak

War
Contact us about advertising