Yemeni Houthis claim missile attack on US warship in the Red Sea
Kyiv • UNN
The Houthis claim to have fired missiles at a U.S. warship in the Red Sea, AFP reports.
Details
"Yemeni Houthi rebels have fired 'several' missiles at a US warship in the Red Sea," AFP reports , citing a statement from the rebels.
This statement came a few hours after the U.S. military reported that the missile had been shot down.
