Yemeni Houthis claim missile attack on US warship in the Red Sea

Yemeni Houthis said they fired missiles at a US warship, AFP reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Yemeni Houthi rebels have fired 'several' missiles at a US warship in the Red Sea," AFP reports , citing a statement from the rebels.

This statement came a few hours after the U.S. military reported that the missile had been shot down.

China calls on Iran to help curb Houthi attacks in the Red Sea