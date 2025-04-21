$41.400.01
Pope Francis has died
07:57 AM

Pope Francis has died

Exclusive
06:59 AM

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

Houthis accuse the US of new airstrikes on central Sana'a: 12 dead and 30 injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

Yemeni Houthis accused the US of airstrikes on a market and the Farwah district in Sana'a. According to the Houthis, at least 12 people were killed and 30 were injured.

Houthis accuse the US of new airstrikes on central Sana'a: 12 dead and 30 injured reported

Yemeni Houthi rebels stated on Monday, April 21, that the US military dropped bombs on a market and the popular Farwah neighborhood in the center of Sana'a.

Reported by UNN with reference to Saba, Xinhua, and Al Masirah.

Details

As a result of several US bombings of the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, according to the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Health, at least 12 people were killed and 30 were injured. According to Houthi information, US military aircraft dropped bombs on a market and the popular Farwah neighborhood, Al-Sha'ub district, in the center of Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

The incident occurred a few days after airstrikes carried out by the US last Thursday night on the Ras Issa oil port in western Yemen. As a result of the bombing of the Ras Issa oil port, dozens were killed and 170 were injured. Significant damage was inflicted on fuel storage infrastructure, leading to fuel leakage into the Red Sea.

In addition to the explosions in Sana'a, which has been under Houthi control since 2014, airstrikes were reported on Sunday evening in the provinces of Marib, Hodeidah, and Saada, according to the Saba news agency.

Recall

The Yemeni government is mobilizing 80,000 troops for an offensive on the strategic city of Hodeidah and an advance towards the capital Sana'a. This is the largest military campaign since 2014.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Sanaa
Yemen
