Houthis accuse the US of new airstrikes on central Sana'a: 12 dead and 30 injured reported

Yemeni Houthi rebels stated on Monday, April 21, that the US military dropped bombs on a market and the popular Farwah neighborhood in the center of Sana'a.

Reported by UNN with reference to Saba, Xinhua, and Al Masirah.

Details

As a result of several US bombings of the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, according to the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Health, at least 12 people were killed and 30 were injured. According to Houthi information, US military aircraft dropped bombs on a market and the popular Farwah neighborhood, Al-Sha'ub district, in the center of Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

The incident occurred a few days after airstrikes carried out by the US last Thursday night on the Ras Issa oil port in western Yemen. As a result of the bombing of the Ras Issa oil port, dozens were killed and 170 were injured. Significant damage was inflicted on fuel storage infrastructure, leading to fuel leakage into the Red Sea.

In addition to the explosions in Sana'a, which has been under Houthi control since 2014, airstrikes were reported on Sunday evening in the provinces of Marib, Hodeidah, and Saada, according to the Saba news agency.

Recall

