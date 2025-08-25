$41.220.00
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Israel carried out massive airstrikes on strategic targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa in response to the launch of a new missile by the Houthis. The strikes killed at least four people and wounded 67 others.

Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attack

On Sunday, August 24, Israel carried out large-scale airstrikes on Yemeni territory in response to the launch of a new type of missile by Houthi rebels the day before. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The attacks targeted strategic facilities in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, including the presidential palace, two power plants, and a fuel depot. Air Force officials clarified that the farthest target was approximately 2,000 kilometers from Israel.

For every missile the Houthis launch at Israel, they will pay many times over. Today we struck the Houthis with a blow of darkness and eclipse – and in the future there will be a blow of the firstborn

- said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katzapiya.

The Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV channel, citing the Yemeni Ministry of Health, reported that at least four people were killed and 67 others were injured in the strikes.

Videos circulating online show a large plume of smoke and flames after the bombing.

The Houthi terrorist regime is receiving a harsh lesson that it will pay – and is already paying – a very high price for its aggression against the State of Israel

- emphasized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Tel Aviv district police said on Friday that there were several locations where intercepted fragments fell. No casualties were reported.

Addition

The Houthi movement controls a significant part of Yemen's territory, including the capital Sanaa. They regularly carry out missile and drone attacks on Israel and Saudi Arabia. Israel has recently intensified retaliatory strikes amid the escalation of regional security.

Recall

Recently, the Israeli army attacked a Houthi energy infrastructure facility in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. This is a response to Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel since October 2023.

Veronika Marchenko

