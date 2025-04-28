$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 21399 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 25145 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 31930 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 60472 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 108157 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 93941 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 68200 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 138377 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 67434 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52546 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Since the start of the operation against the Houthis in Yemen, the United States has struck over 800 targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1640 views

The American military has carried out over 800 strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, eliminating hundreds of militants and leaders. The Houthis claim dozens have died as a result of U.S. attacks.

Since the start of the operation against the Houthis in Yemen, the United States has struck over 800 targets
The US military says it has hit more than 800 targets since US President Donald Trump ordered an escalation of the air campaign against the Houthis on March 15. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

In a statement on Sunday summarizing recent operations, the US Central Command said it had "destroyed hundreds of Houthi militants and numerous Houthi leaders." Washington said it was acting to end the threat posed by Iranian-backed Houthis to shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In Yemen, the Houthis, who control large swathes of the country, said at least eight people, including women and children, were killed in the latest US attack on the country's capital, Sanaa, on Sunday.

The armed group's TV channel also reported that at least 68 people were killed and 47 injured in a US airstrike on an African migrant detention center in Saada province in northwestern Yemen, which is controlled by the Houthis. There was no immediate comment from the US military.

Earlier this month, the Houthi health ministry said at least 74 people were killed and 171 injured in US airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Red Sea coast.

Last month, Trump ordered massive strikes on Houthi-controlled areas and threatened to have them "completely destroyed." He also warned Iran not to arm the group. Iran has repeatedly denied such accusations.

On Sunday, the US military said the targets it struck included weapons storage and production facilities, but said it would not "disclose details" about ongoing operations. The US said it would "continue to increase pressure" until Houthi attacks on ships cease.

Trump is ready to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth more than $100 billion - Reuters25.04.25, 11:52 • 9304 views

Since November 2023, the Houthis have attacked dozens of merchant ships with missiles, drones and small boats in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. They have sunk two ships, seized a third and killed four crew members.

The Houthis say they are acting in support of the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and claim - often falsely - that they are only targeting ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK.

The Houthis have not been deterred by the deployment of Western warships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to protect merchant ships last year, nor by numerous US strikes on military facilities ordered by former President Joe Biden.

After taking office in January, Trump reclassified the Houthis as a "foreign terrorist organization" - a status the Biden administration removed due to the need to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the country.

For the past decade, Yemen has been devastated by a civil war that escalated when the Houthis seized control of the country's northwest from the internationally recognized government, and a Saudi-led coalition, backed by the US, intervened to try to restore its power.

Fighting has reportedly killed more than 150,000 people and caused a humanitarian catastrophe, with 4.8 million people displaced and 19.5 million - half the population - in need of some form of assistance.

Addendum

US officials have discovered a link between China and Russia: the Chinese company Chang Guang is providing Russia with intelligence and helping the Houthis, which is a concern for the US.

Houthis accuse the US of new airstrikes on central Sana'a: 12 dead and 30 injured reported21.04.25, 11:07 • 3957 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Sanaa
Red Sea
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Joe Biden
China
United States
Iran
Yemen
