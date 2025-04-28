<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>U.S. Central Command</title> <!-- Stylesheets --> <link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/style.css"> </head> <body> <header> <h1>U.S. Central Command</h1> <nav> <ul> <li><a href="#">Home</a></li> <li><a href="#">About</a></li> <li><a href="#">News</a></li> <li><a href="#">Operations</a></li> <li><a href="#">Resources</a></li> <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li> </ul> </nav> </header> <main> <section id="hero"> <h2>Welcome to U.S. Central Command</h2> <p>Leading joint and multinational operations with our partners to increase regional security and stability in the Middle East, Central and South Asia.</p> </section> <section id="news"> <h2>Latest News</h2> <article> <h3>CENTCOM Commander Visits Key Partner Nation</h3> <p>General Michael Kurilla reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to a strong security partnership during a recent visit.</p> <a href="#">Read More</a> </article> <article> <h3>Joint Exercise Strengthens Regional Cooperation</h3> <p>U.S. forces participated in a multinational exercise focused on maritime security and interoperability.</p> <a href="#">Read More</a> </article> </section> <section id="operations"> <h2>Ongoing Operations</h2> <ul> <li>Operation Inherent Resolve</li> <li>Operation Sentinel</li> <li>...and more</li> </ul> </section> </main> <footer> <p>© 2023 U.S. Central Command. All rights reserved.</p> </footer> </body> </html>

The US military says it has hit more than 800 targets since US President Donald Trump ordered an escalation of the air campaign against the Houthis on March 15. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

In a statement on Sunday summarizing recent operations, the US Central Command said it had "destroyed hundreds of Houthi militants and numerous Houthi leaders." Washington said it was acting to end the threat posed by Iranian-backed Houthis to shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In Yemen, the Houthis, who control large swathes of the country, said at least eight people, including women and children, were killed in the latest US attack on the country's capital, Sanaa, on Sunday.

The armed group's TV channel also reported that at least 68 people were killed and 47 injured in a US airstrike on an African migrant detention center in Saada province in northwestern Yemen, which is controlled by the Houthis. There was no immediate comment from the US military.

Earlier this month, the Houthi health ministry said at least 74 people were killed and 171 injured in US airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Red Sea coast.

Last month, Trump ordered massive strikes on Houthi-controlled areas and threatened to have them "completely destroyed." He also warned Iran not to arm the group. Iran has repeatedly denied such accusations.

On Sunday, the US military said the targets it struck included weapons storage and production facilities, but said it would not "disclose details" about ongoing operations. The US said it would "continue to increase pressure" until Houthi attacks on ships cease.

Trump is ready to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth more than $100 billion - Reuters

Since November 2023, the Houthis have attacked dozens of merchant ships with missiles, drones and small boats in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. They have sunk two ships, seized a third and killed four crew members.

The Houthis say they are acting in support of the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and claim - often falsely - that they are only targeting ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK.

The Houthis have not been deterred by the deployment of Western warships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to protect merchant ships last year, nor by numerous US strikes on military facilities ordered by former President Joe Biden.

After taking office in January, Trump reclassified the Houthis as a "foreign terrorist organization" - a status the Biden administration removed due to the need to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the country.

For the past decade, Yemen has been devastated by a civil war that escalated when the Houthis seized control of the country's northwest from the internationally recognized government, and a Saudi-led coalition, backed by the US, intervened to try to restore its power.

Fighting has reportedly killed more than 150,000 people and caused a humanitarian catastrophe, with 4.8 million people displaced and 19.5 million - half the population - in need of some form of assistance.

Addendum

US officials have discovered a link between China and Russia: the Chinese company Chang Guang is providing Russia with intelligence and helping the Houthis, which is a concern for the US.

Houthis accuse the US of new airstrikes on central Sana'a: 12 dead and 30 injured reported