Israel carried out airstrikes in Yemen in response to a Houthi missile attack

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Exclusive
01:27 PM

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Israel carried out airstrikes in Yemen in response to a Houthi missile attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

In response to the attack on Ben Gurion Airport, Israel struck Sanaa airport and infrastructure used by the Houthis for weapons transit.

Israel carried out airstrikes in Yemen in response to a Houthi missile attack

The Israeli Air Force has struck the territory of Yemen. This was reported by the Times of Israel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Israeli media, the strikes were in response to a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport, which the Houthis carried out the day before. Explosions rang out in the capital of Yemen - the city of Sana.

As a result of the strike, the passenger terminal of the international airport was hit, as well as planes on the runways. Video footage of the strike on the Yemeni capital was published online.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF - ed.) noted that the airfield, as well as the port of Hodeida, are used by the Houthis as places for the transit of weapons and militants. In addition to these facilities, large power plants and the Al-Imran cement plant were attacked.

According to the Israeli side, the plant was used by the Houthis to build tunnels and military infrastructure.

Let us remind you

Representatives of the Yemeni movement "Ansar Allah" (Houthis) announced their intention to achieve a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking its airports, including the Ben Gurion International Airport. 

At the same time, the Israeli government approved a plan to strengthen the military operation in the Gaza Strip. It is planned to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Israel
Sanaa
Yemen
