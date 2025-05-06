Israel carried out airstrikes in Yemen in response to a Houthi missile attack

The Israeli Air Force has struck the territory of Yemen. This was reported by the Times of Israel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Israeli media, the strikes were in response to a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport, which the Houthis carried out the day before. Explosions rang out in the capital of Yemen - the city of Sana.

As a result of the strike, the passenger terminal of the international airport was hit, as well as planes on the runways. Video footage of the strike on the Yemeni capital was published online.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF - ed.) noted that the airfield, as well as the port of Hodeida, are used by the Houthis as places for the transit of weapons and militants. In addition to these facilities, large power plants and the Al-Imran cement plant were attacked.

According to the Israeli side, the plant was used by the Houthis to build tunnels and military infrastructure.

Let us remind you

Representatives of the Yemeni movement "Ansar Allah" (Houthis) announced their intention to achieve a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking its airports, including the Ben Gurion International Airport.

At the same time, the Israeli government approved a plan to strengthen the military operation in the Gaza Strip. It is planned to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists.