Shells, weapons and cybersecurity: The Netherlands allocates 122 million euros to help Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Shells, weapons and cybersecurity: The Netherlands allocates 122 million euros to help Ukraine

Shells, weapons and cybersecurity: The Netherlands allocates 122 million euros to help Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29427 views

The Dutch government has announced €122 million in new military aid to Ukraine, including €87 million for artillery shells, €25 million for weapons, and €10 million to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defense.

The Dutch government has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine - Amsterdam is allocating  122 million euros for shells, weapons and cybersecurity for Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the Dutch government, UNN reports.

Details

The majority of the money, namely 87 million euros, will be used to purchase 155-mm artillery shells for Ukraine. This will complement the 130 million euros that the Netherlands previously allocated to a German-led fund for the purchase of similar large-caliber ammunition.

In addition, the Netherlands will transfer €25 million to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). It is led by the United Kingdom and finances joint purchases of weapons directly from manufacturers, including air defense systems, ammunition, and spare parts.

Netherlands and Denmark prepare two Leopard 2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine17.01.24, 01:07 • 25879 views

The Netherlands is allocating another EUR 10 million to strengthen cyber defense in Ukraine. This contribution will be used, among other things, to build and expand Ukraine's Internet infrastructure.

Addendum

The new aid package is the result of consultations within the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, which met on January 23.

It is very important to support Ukraine not only in the short term but also in the long term. Especially now it is important to show that we are helping Ukraine

- said Kaysa Ollongren, head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

Recall

At the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format, another country joined the IT Coalition - the Netherlands.

In addition to the Netherlands, 11 other countries are members of the initiative: Ukraine, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Japan.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kajsa-ollongrenKajsa Ollongren
ministry-of-defence-netherlandsMinistry of Defence (Netherlands)
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
latviaLatvia
amsterdamAmsterdam
islandiiaIceland
denmarkDenmark
liuksemburhLuxembourg
lithuaniaLithuania
belgiumBelgium
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
japanJapan
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

