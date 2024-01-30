Shells, weapons and cybersecurity: The Netherlands allocates 122 million euros to help Ukraine

The Dutch government has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine - Amsterdam is allocating 122 million euros for shells, weapons and cybersecurity for Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the Dutch government, UNN reports.

Details

The majority of the money, namely 87 million euros, will be used to purchase 155-mm artillery shells for Ukraine. This will complement the 130 million euros that the Netherlands previously allocated to a German-led fund for the purchase of similar large-caliber ammunition.

In addition, the Netherlands will transfer €25 million to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). It is led by the United Kingdom and finances joint purchases of weapons directly from manufacturers, including air defense systems, ammunition, and spare parts.

Netherlands and Denmark prepare two Leopard 2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine

The Netherlands is allocating another EUR 10 million to strengthen cyber defense in Ukraine. This contribution will be used, among other things, to build and expand Ukraine's Internet infrastructure.

Addendum

The new aid package is the result of consultations within the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, which met on January 23.

It is very important to support Ukraine not only in the short term but also in the long term. Especially now it is important to show that we are helping Ukraine - said Kaysa Ollongren, head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

Recall

At the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format, another country joined the IT Coalition - the Netherlands.

In addition to the Netherlands, 11 other countries are members of the initiative: Ukraine, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Japan.