Netherlands and Denmark prepare two Leopard 2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine

The first two of 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine, which are being jointly purchased by Denmark and the Netherlands, have been overhauled and are ready for shipment. This was reported by the Dutch Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Two Leopard 2A4 tanks have been overhauled at the facilities of the German arms concern Rheinmetall, after which they will be sent to Poland to train Ukrainian military personnel.

The remaining 12 Leopard 2A4s will be repaired "in the coming months".

According to the current schedule, the tanks, along with spare parts and ammunition, will be delivered to Ukraine this summer added the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

The Netherlands and Denmark are members of the International Tank Coalition, which supplies Ukraine with battle tanks. In April 2023, the countries announced their intention to purchase 14 Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.