What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Netherlands and Denmark prepare two Leopard 2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine

The first two of the 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks that the Netherlands and Denmark have jointly purchased for Ukraine have been overhauled and are ready for shipment. The remaining tanks will be delivered this summer.

The first two of 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine, which are being jointly purchased by Denmark and the Netherlands, have been overhauled and are ready for shipment. This was reported by the Dutch Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

Two Leopard 2A4 tanks have been overhauled at the facilities of the German arms concern Rheinmetall, after which they will be sent to Poland to train Ukrainian military personnel.

The remaining 12 Leopard 2A4s will be repaired "in the coming months".

According to the current schedule, the tanks, along with spare parts and ammunition, will be delivered to Ukraine this summer

added the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

Addendum Addendum

The Netherlands and Denmark are members of the International Tank Coalition, which supplies Ukraine with battle tanks. In April 2023, the countries announced their intention to purchase 14 Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

