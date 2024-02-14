Netherlands joins drone coalition for Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73370 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118263 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123030 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164961 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165306 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267830 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176877 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166852 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148614 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237849 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100756 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66854 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39408 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35639 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49133 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267829 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237848 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223169 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248630 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234739 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118263 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100470 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100902 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117401 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118034 views
Actual
Netherlands joins drone coalition for Ukraine

Netherlands joins drone coalition for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26355 views

The Netherlands will join a military coalition with the United Kingdom and other allies to provide Ukraine with advanced drone technology to enhance its offensive capabilities against Russia.

The Netherlands is joining a military coalition with allies, including the United Kingdom, that will supply Ukraine with advanced drone technology and strengthen its offensive capabilities in the war against Russia, Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren said in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

The promise of the Netherlands is in addition to the F-16 fighters, artillery, ammunition and air defense systems that the Dutch promised Ukraine, the newspaper points out.

Details

The Netherlands may face additional costs on top of the €2 billion already allocated for 2024, Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren said ahead of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels that begins Wednesday.

"We certainly know that drones are very important in this war. That's why we're joining the drone coalition that Ukraine has created with Latvia and other countries to make sure we do just that - increase production, use the latest technology and provide exactly what Ukraine needs

- Ollongren said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced the UK's participation in the coalition last month.

Drones have become an important part of both Ukraine's and Russia's military strategies for reconnaissance and targeting, largely due to their relatively low cost, the publication notes.

Both the UK and the Netherlands, according to the publication, have already helped Ukraine build up its drone fleet.

"What is new is that we are now forming this coalition. That is, we are combining, let's say, what we are doing separately into one coalition that will be able to respond to Ukraine's new demands... And I think this is the strength of this coalition," she said in her office in The Hague.

Ukraine has caught up with Russia in the number of kamikaze drones in six months - Fedorov11.02.24, 15:46 • 47618 views

By working together, the coalition will be able to respond to Kyiv's changing tactics during the war, the newspaper notes.

"And I think the strength of this coalition will be that it will be able to give them what they need in the very short term," she said.

Ollongren said the Netherlands would transfer high-tech expertise from the commercial sector, but declined to provide technical or financial details.

Ukrainian companies receive almost all orders for drone production - Danilov09.02.24, 18:28 • 29025 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kajsa-ollongrenKajsa Ollongren
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
reutersReuters
natoNATO
the-hagueThe Hague
brusselsBrussels
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising