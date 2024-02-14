Netherlands joins drone coalition for Ukraine

The Netherlands is joining a military coalition with allies, including the United Kingdom, that will supply Ukraine with advanced drone technology and strengthen its offensive capabilities in the war against Russia, Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren said in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

The promise of the Netherlands is in addition to the F-16 fighters, artillery, ammunition and air defense systems that the Dutch promised Ukraine, the newspaper points out.

Details

The Netherlands may face additional costs on top of the €2 billion already allocated for 2024, Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren said ahead of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels that begins Wednesday.

"We certainly know that drones are very important in this war. That's why we're joining the drone coalition that Ukraine has created with Latvia and other countries to make sure we do just that - increase production, use the latest technology and provide exactly what Ukraine needs - Ollongren said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced the UK's participation in the coalition last month.

Drones have become an important part of both Ukraine's and Russia's military strategies for reconnaissance and targeting, largely due to their relatively low cost, the publication notes.

Both the UK and the Netherlands, according to the publication, have already helped Ukraine build up its drone fleet.

"What is new is that we are now forming this coalition. That is, we are combining, let's say, what we are doing separately into one coalition that will be able to respond to Ukraine's new demands... And I think this is the strength of this coalition," she said in her office in The Hague.

By working together, the coalition will be able to respond to Kyiv's changing tactics during the war, the newspaper notes.

"And I think the strength of this coalition will be that it will be able to give them what they need in the very short term," she said.

Ollongren said the Netherlands would transfer high-tech expertise from the commercial sector, but declined to provide technical or financial details.

