Ukrainian companies receive almost all orders for drone production - Danilov

Almost all state orders for the production of drones are received by Ukrainian companies. NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said this in a commentary to Ukrainian Radio , UNN reports.

We currently have orders (for drones - ed.), 90% of which are received by our manufacturers, who produce these munitions in Ukraine. We are ready to contract them to the maximum to provide the Armed Forces with these munitions - Danilov summarized.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation welcomed the decision to create the Unmanned Systems Force

He also commented on the decision of the President of Ukraine to create a new kind of troops - the Unmanned Systems Forces. According to him, the war has changed towards technology.

The fact that the President issued a decree on the creation of a new type of troops shows that we are aware of what the war of the future will look like, which is already on our territory today. Unmanned aerial vehicles and robotic equipment will be increasingly involved in this process - The NSDC Secretary is convinced.

The Defense Ministry said that the creation of the new Unmanned Systems Force will allow the military to better use drones for reconnaissance, combat operations, and develop domestic production.