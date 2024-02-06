ukenru
The Ministry of Digital Transformation welcomed the decision to create the Unmanned Systems Force

The Ministry of Digital Transformation welcomed the decision to create the Unmanned Systems Force

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30691 views

President Zelenskiy signs a decree establishing a new Unmanned Systems Force to develop drone capabilities and technologies in Ukraine, which Digital Transformation Minister Fedorov says will be crucial to modernizing the army and supporting Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the creation of a new type of troops - the Unmanned Systems Forces. The decision was welcomed by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

An extremely important and historic decision! The potential of drones is enormous. The decision to create unmanned troops will be a powerful impetus for the technological and innovative development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I thank the President for such an important decision for the Defense Forces.

- noted Fedorov.

Details

Fedorov noted that brigade-level drone companies were established in the Armed Forces a year ago.

From day one, we have been involved in their development: developing their structural organization, doctrine of use, training, providing them with various types of drones, and digitalizing their operation and interaction. During this time, drones have radically changed the situation on the battlefield. They effectively stop Russian attacks and support the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. 

The minister said.

He emphasized that the vast majority of equipment is struck by drones. In particular, naval drones play an important role in the war.

Together with the navy, the SBU and the GUR, we worked to create the world's first naval drones, which completely changed the rules of warfare at sea, declassified the Russian black sea fleet and will soon expel it from Ukrainian Crimea for good. 

- Fedorov expressed an optimistic forecast.

Within the Brave1 cluster, Ukrainian military, officials, and developers are actively working to create new drones that will save the lives of our defenders and effectively destroy the enemy.

As part of the Brave1 cluster, we are actively working on the development of ground drones that can already partially replace a machine gunner or make his work safer, go on the offensive, evacuate the wounded or deliver ammunition to the front line. Most importantly, each drone saves the lives of our heroes! 

 - explained the Minister of Digital Transformation.

Optional

Earlier, Fedorov reportedthat over the past week, the "Drone Army" strike units destroyed almost one and a half hundred occupants and about 400  Russian strongholds. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Contact us about advertising