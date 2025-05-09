In Narva, on the border with Russia, a poster with Putin depicted as Hitler was displayed.

In the Estonian city of Narva, a banner depicting Russian dictator Putin as Adolf Hitler was hung on the wall of a medieval castle located on the bank of the river on the border with Russia. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

A photo of the poster with the inscription "Putler is a war criminal" was published by the Narva Museum, located in the walls of the medieval castle.

The director of the museum, Maria Smorzhevsky-Smirnova, called the poster with Putin "a message-reminder of the full-scale war and war crimes."

Today, on Europe Day, we celebrate peace and freedom... At the same time, a full-scale war started by Putin has been going on next to us for the fourth year. We call the dictator a dictator, war crimes are war crimes – she said in a commentary to ERR.

Supplement

For the third year in a row, the Narva Museum has been hanging a banner with the slogan "Putin is a war criminal" on May 9 so that it can be seen on the other side from the Russian side of the border - in Ivangorod.

As the director of the museum explained, this is "not a provocation, but an installation planned in advance by the museum and the Propastop organization." At the beginning of 2025, it became known that a court in Moscow had arrested Maria Smorzhevsky-Smirnova in absentia on charges of spreading "fakes" about the Russian army.

In turn, in Ivangorod, screens and a stage are installed annually on the embankment on May 9, which can be observed from the Estonian side. In 2025, the Victory Parade was broadcast on the screen, and later a festive concert "Shores of Victory" will begin on the embankment.

Let us remind you

Putin at the parade in Moscow mentioned the war minimally, expressing solidarity with the Russian military. He emphasized the importance of the unity of Russians in "military and peaceful affairs".