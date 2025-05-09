$41.510.07
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA
04:40 PM • 11830 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

03:09 PM • 27871 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 40650 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 44842 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

11:52 AM • 51899 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 59608 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

May 9, 11:02 AM • 93621 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

May 9, 10:23 AM • 39215 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

May 9, 07:57 AM • 97687 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

May 9, 06:00 AM • 49140 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusives
Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 71481 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 76909 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 94479 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 26353 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 16375 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 93621 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 95722 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 97687 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 160997 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 181829 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 12837 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 17271 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 27220 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 11479 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 72307 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

In Narva, on the border with Russia, a poster with Putin depicted as Hitler was displayed.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

In Estonian Narva, a banner depicting Putin as Hitler with the inscription "Putler - war criminal" was hung on the wall of the castle. The museum director called it a reminder of the war.

In Narva, on the border with Russia, a poster with Putin depicted as Hitler was displayed.

In the Estonian city of Narva, a banner depicting Russian dictator Putin as Adolf Hitler was hung on the wall of a medieval castle located on the bank of the river on the border with Russia. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

A photo of the poster with the inscription "Putler is a war criminal" was published by the Narva Museum, located in the walls of the medieval castle.

In Moscow, a lone picket was detained with a sign reading "No to War!"09.05.25, 19:55 • 2942 views

The director of the museum, Maria Smorzhevsky-Smirnova, called the poster with Putin "a message-reminder of the full-scale war and war crimes."

Today, on Europe Day, we celebrate peace and freedom... At the same time, a full-scale war started by Putin has been going on next to us for the fourth year. We call the dictator a dictator, war crimes are war crimes

– she said in a commentary to ERR.

Supplement

For the third year in a row, the Narva Museum has been hanging a banner with the slogan "Putin is a war criminal" on May 9 so that it can be seen on the other side from the Russian side of the border - in Ivangorod.

As the director of the museum explained, this is "not a provocation, but an installation planned in advance by the museum and the Propastop organization." At the beginning of 2025, it became known that a court in Moscow had arrested Maria Smorzhevsky-Smirnova in absentia on charges of spreading "fakes" about the Russian army.

CCD: Putin's statements about the support of the "SVO" by the people of the Russian Federation - an attempt to justify Russia's war against Ukraine09.05.25, 15:42 • 5438 views

In turn, in Ivangorod, screens and a stage are installed annually on the embankment on May 9, which can be observed from the Estonian side. In 2025, the Victory Parade was broadcast on the screen, and later a festive concert "Shores of Victory" will begin on the embankment.

Let us remind you

Putin at the parade in Moscow mentioned the war minimally, expressing solidarity with the Russian military. He emphasized the importance of the unity of Russians in "military and peaceful affairs".

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Estonia
