Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7344 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14613 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 23660 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16481 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 47889 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41434 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36368 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45903 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69149 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99141 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

CCD: Putin's statements about the support of the "SVO" by the people of the Russian Federation - an attempt to justify Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1770 views

Putin stated that the people of the Russian Federation support the so-called "SVO". The CCD notes that this is an attempt to hide the genocidal war behind "historical memory".

CCD: Putin's statements about the support of the "SVO" by the people of the Russian Federation - an attempt to justify Russia's war against Ukraine

The Kremlin is trying to repeat the propaganda tactics of the USSR, wrapping aggression in the guise of "historical memory." This is noted by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council on its social network page, UNN reports.

Details

During the May 9 parade in Moscow, Vladimir Putin said in his speech that the entire people of the Russian Federation allegedly support the "heroes of the SVO." He also stated that "the truth is on Russia's side."

The CCD at the National Security and Defense Council noted that the relevant words of Russian President Putin are another example of an attempt by propaganda to equate the events of World War II with the current armed aggression against Ukraine.

This is an attempt to justify the aggressive, genocidal war against Ukraine by wrapping it in the guise of "historical memory" and "the fight against Nazism."

- reports the Center for Countering Disinformation

The Kremlin is trying to repeat the propaganda tactics of the USSR. The CCD reminds that with such actions, every aggressive decision was presented as "defense."

Unlike Soviet ideologists, who carefully formed a global cult of "protection against Nazism," today's Russian propagandists have destroyed the very ideological basis of this construct.

- explains the head of the CCD, Andriy Kovalenko.

By pulling "victory" over the war against Ukraine, they turned it into an internal Russian cult, he adds.

Let us remind you

Putin at the parade in Moscow minimally mentioned the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, expressing solidarity with the Russian military.

The parade in Moscow was attended by leaders of 30 countries, military and equipment that the Russian Federation uses in the war against Ukraine. After the parade Putin congratulated the military from the DPRK.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Ukraine
