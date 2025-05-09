CCD: Putin's statements about the support of the "SVO" by the people of the Russian Federation - an attempt to justify Russia's war against Ukraine

The Kremlin is trying to repeat the propaganda tactics of the USSR, wrapping aggression in the guise of "historical memory." This is noted by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council on its social network page, UNN reports.

Details

During the May 9 parade in Moscow, Vladimir Putin said in his speech that the entire people of the Russian Federation allegedly support the "heroes of the SVO." He also stated that "the truth is on Russia's side."

The CCD at the National Security and Defense Council noted that the relevant words of Russian President Putin are another example of an attempt by propaganda to equate the events of World War II with the current armed aggression against Ukraine.

This is an attempt to justify the aggressive, genocidal war against Ukraine by wrapping it in the guise of "historical memory" and "the fight against Nazism." - reports the Center for Countering Disinformation



The Kremlin is trying to repeat the propaganda tactics of the USSR. The CCD reminds that with such actions, every aggressive decision was presented as "defense."

Unlike Soviet ideologists, who carefully formed a global cult of "protection against Nazism," today's Russian propagandists have destroyed the very ideological basis of this construct.

- explains the head of the CCD, Andriy Kovalenko.

By pulling "victory" over the war against Ukraine, they turned it into an internal Russian cult, he adds.

Let us remind you

Putin at the parade in Moscow minimally mentioned the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, expressing solidarity with the Russian military.

The parade in Moscow was attended by leaders of 30 countries, military and equipment that the Russian Federation uses in the war against Ukraine. After the parade Putin congratulated the military from the DPRK.