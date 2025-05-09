In Moscow, a lone picket was detained with a sign reading "No to War!"

In Pushkin Square in the center of Moscow, Russian police detained a young man who staged a silent solo picket demanding an end to the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the ASTRA TG channel, citing a relative of the detainee, security forces detained picketer Oleksandr Klevitov. It is noted that the picket lasted no more than 10 minutes.

According to preliminary data, the young man was taken to the police station of the Tver district.

Recall

The parade in Moscow on May 9 is over. It was the first time that drones used for attacks on the territory of Ukraine were demonstrated.