Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA
04:40 PM • 11801 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 27817 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 40603 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 44797 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 51857 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 59573 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 93565 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 39210 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 97652 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 49139 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Publications
Exclusives
In Moscow, a lone picket was detained with a sign reading "No to War!"

Kyiv • UNN

 2964 views

Alexander Klevitov was detained on Pushkin Square in Moscow for a silent anti-war picket. He was taken to the police station of the Tverskoy district.

In Moscow, a lone picket was detained with a sign reading "No to War!"

In Pushkin Square in the center of Moscow, Russian police detained a young man who staged a silent solo picket demanding an end to the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the ASTRA TG channel, citing a relative of the detainee, security forces detained picketer Oleksandr Klevitov. It is noted that the picket lasted no more than 10 minutes.

According to preliminary data, the young man was taken to the police station of the Tver district.

Recall

The parade in Moscow on May 9 is over. It was the first time that drones used for attacks on the territory of Ukraine were demonstrated.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
