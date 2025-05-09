In Zakarpattia, a priest of the UOC (MP) and his friend walked through the village in Soviet military uniform

In Zakarpattia, the police detained two men who were walking the streets in military uniform with Soviet symbols. Among the offenders is a priest of the UOC (MP). This was reported by the police of the Zakarpattia region, writes UNN.

Today, May 9, the "102" line received a report that two unknown persons in the village of Mizhhiria are moving in the form of soldiers of the Soviet army with St. George ribbons - the message says.

Employees of the district police department and the Security Service of Ukraine arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers established the identities of two men. They turned out to be a 58-year-old clergyman of the UOC (MP) from Mizhhiria and a 46-year-old resident of the village of Ternovo, Tyachiv district.

The men demonstratively put on Soviet military uniforms with elements of prohibited symbols and promoted the communist totalitarian regime.

The defendants were taken to the police station. Law enforcement officers seized all prohibited items - the message says.

According to this fact, law enforcement officers have opened proceedings regarding the distribution of communist, Nazi symbols and propaganda of the communist and Nazi totalitarian regimes. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

