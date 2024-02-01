Ihnat is confident that Ukraine will receive the first F-16 aircraft by the end of the year

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ihnat is confident that Ukraine will receive the first F-16 aircraft by the end of the year

Ihnat is confident that Ukraine will receive the first F-16 aircraft by the end of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27061 views

A spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force says the country will receive its first F-16 fighters from allies by the end of 2024, with Ukrainian pilots currently undergoing training on the aircraft, particularly in Denmark.

Ukraine will receive the first F-16 aircraft by the end of 2024. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The information is so different from different leaders. Each state has made certain commitments within the aviation coalition to help Ukraine, to provide aircraft. What types, what modifications of F-16s will be - it's all so broad for the public. But there is a clear plan of action and clear programs of what each country will provide to our country to support us at a given time. So far, everything is going according to plan. I have already said that our partners are not verbose about disclosing information related to the training of our pilots, engineers, etc. I mean, Britain, Denmark, and the United States are all very concise - no comment, just wait," Ihnat said.

He reminded that Ukrainian pilots in Denmark are already flying F-16s as part of crews with instructors.

Everyone here is eager to see the F-16 in the sky as soon as possible, and to get as much information as possible. I want to say that everything is going as it was commented on a month or two ago - pilots are being trained, flying as part of crews in Denmark. I mean with instructors, using the fighters in various missions, so we have to wait. By the end of the year, of course... We are talking about months, not years

- Ihnat said.

Addendum

The day before, Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren expressed confidence that the country would be able to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this year.

Partners are ready to provide F-16s to Ukraine, but we need to prepare everything for their use - Ihnat25.01.24, 12:33 • 28564 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
kajsa-ollongrenKajsa Ollongren
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
denmarkDenmark
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

