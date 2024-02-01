Ihnat is confident that Ukraine will receive the first F-16 aircraft by the end of the year

Ukraine will receive the first F-16 aircraft by the end of 2024. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The information is so different from different leaders. Each state has made certain commitments within the aviation coalition to help Ukraine, to provide aircraft. What types, what modifications of F-16s will be - it's all so broad for the public. But there is a clear plan of action and clear programs of what each country will provide to our country to support us at a given time. So far, everything is going according to plan. I have already said that our partners are not verbose about disclosing information related to the training of our pilots, engineers, etc. I mean, Britain, Denmark, and the United States are all very concise - no comment, just wait," Ihnat said.

He reminded that Ukrainian pilots in Denmark are already flying F-16s as part of crews with instructors.

Everyone here is eager to see the F-16 in the sky as soon as possible, and to get as much information as possible. I want to say that everything is going as it was commented on a month or two ago - pilots are being trained, flying as part of crews in Denmark. I mean with instructors, using the fighters in various missions, so we have to wait. By the end of the year, of course... We are talking about months, not years - Ihnat said.

Addendum

The day before, Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren expressed confidence that the country would be able to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this year.

