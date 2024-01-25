ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Partners are ready to provide F-16s to Ukraine, but we need to prepare everything for their use - Ihnat

Partners are ready to provide F-16s to Ukraine, but we need to prepare everything for their use - Ihnat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28565 views

International partners are ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but preparations for their effective use, including pilot training and infrastructure, are needed.

International partners are ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but everything needs to be prepared for their effective use. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Our partners are ready to provide us with equipment (F-16 fighters - ed.) The question is whether everything is ready for it to work in Ukraine. That is why we often see different deadlines, different forecasts from different countries and different experts. It's clear that everything must be ready: pilots, infrastructure, engineers, and other factors that are less talked about

- Ihnat said.

He noted that multipurpose aircraft are aviation complexes. Therefore, according to him,  it is necessary to take a comprehensive approach to resolving their deployment in Ukraine, their adoption and combat use.

"Of course, we could consider various statements by European leaders that we are ready to hand over the planes. "Already handed over" means that we simply have them territorially... This is not the option that suits Ukraine. We need them to work and hit the occupier from the air, to cover the airspace, in particular, to push Russian aviation away from our borders and destroy the "chessmen"," Ihnat said.

Addendum

 Western partners are to provide Ukraine with a number of F-16 aircraft. However, before they are used, they will need to be modernized to compete with the Russian air force.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

