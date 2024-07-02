Netherlands authorizes export of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine

The Netherlands has authorized the export of 24 F-16 fighter jets. The first of them will soon be delivered to Ukraine. The letter was published by the House of Representatives (the lower house of parliament), UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that Amsterdam is handing over 24 F-16 fighters and seven engines for these aircraft to Kyiv. It is noted that "the first aircraft will be delivered soon".

"We would like to inform your chamber that the necessary permission to export military equipment to Ukraine has been granted," reads the letter from the Minister of Defense of the country, Kaisa Ollongren.

The document noted that "within the framework of the international coalition, no details on this delivery are currently being provided".