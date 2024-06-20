$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11323 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

F16s that will arrive in Ukraine in the summer can stand up for Kharkiv-The Gurdian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23030 views

The F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine will receive this summer will protect Kharkiv from Russian aerial bombs launched from Russian airspace.

F16s that will arrive in Ukraine in the summer can stand up for Kharkiv-The Gurdian

F-16 fighters, which are supposed to be handed over to Ukraine this summer, will protect Kharkiv from Kabs. This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

In recent weeks, Russia has used kab extensively against Kharkiv, launching bombs from planes that remain in Russian airspace. Numerous Ukrainian sources reported that the F-16s will protect the second city of Ukraine from these weapons

-  writes the publication. 

Belgium, Denmark, The Netherlands and Norway have pledged to provide Ukraine with about 80 American F-16 fighter jets, which the Ukrainian Air Force has been asking for for more than a year. However, there were delays in deliveries and training.

"We are waiting for the completion": Yevlash on F-16 pilot training17.06.24, 13:58 • 20601 view

Dutch Defense Minister Casa Ollongren also said that the first deliveries of aircraft to Ukraine should take place this summer, and responded to criticism due to delays.  "I fully understand Ukraine's position, they want to do it as soon as possible... We are implementing the project as quickly as we can," Ollongren said.

"The F-16 is indeed much more complex than the systems that the Ukrainian Air Force has used so far... You can't just jump through a few stages, you have to go through all the stages of the process, but we also want to deliver them as quickly as possible," she added. 

 Ukraine will be able to use fighter jets provided by the Netherlands to attack objects in the Russian Federation  provided that this is done for defensive purposes and in accordance with international law. Denmark also said that Ukraine will be allowed to use its F-16 fighter jets to strike targets on the territory of Russia.

"We have made sure that Ukraine needs to be able to launch strikes inside Russia. Otherwise, the Russian Federation will always have an advantage. Allowing Ukraine to use weapons across the border increases the effectiveness of its military operations," Ollongren said.

Putin comments on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: calls it a "brutal violation"19.06.24, 15:31 • 21666 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
The Guardian
Kajsa Ollongren
Ministry of Defence (Netherlands)
Ukrainian Air Force
Denmark
Belgium
Norway
Netherlands
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Kharkiv
