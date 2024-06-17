"We are waiting for the completion": Yevlash on F-16 pilot training

F-16 pilots are trained in three stages. Engineers and mechanics are also undergoing training. The pilots are now expected to complete their training and have already completed the required number of flight hours.

The Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said this during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

This process is continuous. As I said earlier, we have three stages: ground training, training on light aircraft and training on the F-16 itself. We are also training engineers and mechanics who will provide maintenance of these aircraft. In fact, we expect to complete the training of our pilots, who have already accumulated the required number of flight hours, in the last stages of training - Yevlash said.

Recall

The targets that the F-16s will be able to strike will be determined by the military leadership , but no quick effect should be expected, as the pilots have to get used to Ukrainian airspace.