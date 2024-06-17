$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 542 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 9678 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20282 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 160765 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153605 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164361 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213600 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247512 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153288 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371202 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"We are waiting for the completion": Yevlash on F-16 pilot training

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20601 views

The training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets is being conducted in three stages, and it is expected that the pilots will soon complete their training and gain the required number of flight hours, while engineers and mechanics will also be trained in the maintenance of these aircraft.

"We are waiting for the completion": Yevlash on F-16 pilot training

F-16 pilots are trained in three stages. Engineers and mechanics are also undergoing training. The pilots are now expected to complete their training and have already completed the required number of flight hours.

The Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said this during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

This process is continuous. As I said earlier, we have three stages: ground training, training on light aircraft and training on the F-16 itself. We are also training engineers and mechanics who will provide maintenance of these aircraft. In fact, we expect to complete the training of our pilots, who have already accumulated the required number of flight hours, in the last stages of training

- Yevlash said.

Recall

The targets that the F-16s will be able to strike will be determined by the military leadership , but no quick effect should be expected, as the pilots have to get used to Ukrainian airspace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
Ukrainian Air Force
F-16 Fighting Falcon
