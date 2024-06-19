Putin comments on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: calls it a "brutal violation"

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14717 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 140595 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139114 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152893 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207269 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243824 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150938 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183125 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149943 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 140595 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120229 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139114 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 132787 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152893 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11144 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12458 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16610 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17851 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31290 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Putin comments on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: calls it a "brutal violation"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21666 views

Putin has called the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine a "gross violation" of Western commitments, while NATO supports Ukraine's right to defend itself using Western weapons, including strikes on Russian territory.

Putin comments on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: calls it a "brutal violation"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the supply of Western equipment for strikes against Russia, including American F-16 fighter jets, is an alleged "gross violation of obligations." UNN reports this with reference to Russian media. 

"This is not just a statement, it is already happening, and all this is a gross violation of the restrictions undertaken by Western countries under various international obligations," the Russian dictator said.

NATO Secretary General  Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian aggression using Western weapons, including strikes on Russian territory.

The targets that the F-16s will be able to strike will be determined by the military leadership , but no quick effect should be expected, as the pilots have to get used to Ukrainian airspace.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
NATO
Jens Stoltenberg
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91