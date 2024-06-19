Putin comments on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: calls it a "brutal violation"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the supply of Western equipment for strikes against Russia, including American F-16 fighter jets, is an alleged "gross violation of obligations." UNN reports this with reference to Russian media.

"This is not just a statement, it is already happening, and all this is a gross violation of the restrictions undertaken by Western countries under various international obligations," the Russian dictator said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian aggression using Western weapons, including strikes on Russian territory.

The targets that the F-16s will be able to strike will be determined by the military leadership , but no quick effect should be expected, as the pilots have to get used to Ukrainian airspace.