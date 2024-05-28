"I have never excluded this": Dutch Defense Minister hopes other countries to change the position on the use of weapons outside Ukraine

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 73779 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139599 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144674 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238908 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171746 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163615 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147902 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219553 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112947 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206101 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110272 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34773 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 53459 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106042 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 52169 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238908 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206101 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232180 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219352 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 9034 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 16538 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106042 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110272 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158458 views
"I have never excluded this": Dutch Defense Minister hopes other countries to change the position on the use of weapons outside Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22033 views

Dutch Defense Minister Kees Ollongren said that the Netherlands does not rule out the use of weapons outside Ukraine, hoping that other countries will change their position as Ukraine fights for self-defense and territorial integrity.

Dutch Defense Minister Kaysa Ollongren said that the Netherlands "never ruled out" the use of weapons outside Ukraine, expressing hope that other countries with a different position would change it, because, in her opinion, this issue should not be a discussion. She said this on Tuesday before a meeting of EU defense ministers, UNN reports.

I have never excluded this. Because Ukraine is fighting a war, and they are defending themselves. And as long it`s in interest of self-defence and restoring the territorial integrity of their country, and they appply with the unitarian international law, it is quite feasible that they have to strike also inside Russia. So, from my perspective, that should not be the debate. And I hope also that other countries that have different position will change that, because otherwise, I think Ukraine is fighting with one hand on their back

- Ollongren said in response to a question about the issue of strikes on Russian territory.

She also suggested that this issue would be discussed in Brussels.

NATO Secretary General says arms restrictions for Ukraine should be considered27.05.24, 18:26 • 22074 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kajsa-ollongrenKajsa Ollongren
ministry-of-defence-netherlandsMinistry of Defence (Netherlands)
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

