"I have never excluded this": Dutch Defense Minister hopes other countries to change the position on the use of weapons outside Ukraine

Dutch Defense Minister Kaysa Ollongren said that the Netherlands "never ruled out" the use of weapons outside Ukraine, expressing hope that other countries with a different position would change it, because, in her opinion, this issue should not be a discussion. She said this on Tuesday before a meeting of EU defense ministers, UNN reports.

I have never excluded this. Because Ukraine is fighting a war, and they are defending themselves. And as long it`s in interest of self-defence and restoring the territorial integrity of their country, and they appply with the unitarian international law, it is quite feasible that they have to strike also inside Russia. So, from my perspective, that should not be the debate. And I hope also that other countries that have different position will change that, because otherwise, I think Ukraine is fighting with one hand on their back - Ollongren said in response to a question about the issue of strikes on Russian territory.

She also suggested that this issue would be discussed in Brussels.

