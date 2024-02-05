Umerov thanks the Netherlands for six more F-16s

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov thanked his Dutch counterpart Kees Ollongren for the decision to transfer six additional F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This will bring the total number of F-16s to 24. Umerov wrote about this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

"I am grateful to the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kees Ollongren, and our Dutch partners for their unwavering support in our fight against Russian invaders," Umerov thanked the Netherlands for the decision to transfer 6 more F-16 aircraft.

The Netherlands plans to prepare six additional F-16 fighters for Ukraine. Thus, the country will provide 24 F-16 aircraft.