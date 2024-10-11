Scholz: Germany, with support of partners, will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth EUR 1.4 billion by the end of the year
Germany, with the support of Belgium, Denmark, and Norway, will provide Ukraine with a €1.4 billion military aid package by the end of the year, which will include air defense systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars, and ammunition. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
"We supplied Ukraine with a new military package worth 600 million euros. It includes the fifth IRIS-T system, armored personnel carriers, tanks, howitzers, ammunition and drones. "By the end of the year, with the support of our partners - Belgium, Denmark, Norway - we will deliver another package to Ukraine worth 1.4 billion euros. It includes IRIS-T, Skyneh, Gepard air defense systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars and ammunition. Next year we will continue our military support to Ukraine. We have already included 4 billion euros in our budget. This is direct bilateral military aid," Scholz said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He is also scheduled to meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.