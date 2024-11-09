Enemy drones spotted over Kyiv region, air defense system in operation

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 28734 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 69846 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 93648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111235 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 88835 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121146 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101876 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113167 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116803 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155967 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100703 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 74115 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 44640 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101354 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 70035 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121135 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155956 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146393 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178633 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 70035 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101354 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135140 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137043 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165178 views
Enemy drones spotted over Kyiv region, air defense system in operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21964 views

Hostile drones have been spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region, and air defense forces are operating. Residents are urged to stay in shelters until the end of the air alert.

Enemy drones have been spotted in the sky over Kyiv region, air defense forces are operating, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv RMA.

"Kyiv region. A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets," the statement said.

The RMA urged residents of the Kyiv region to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid.

"Take care of your own safety. Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online," the statement reads.

Add

An air alert has been declared in a number of regions.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv region
kyivKyiv

