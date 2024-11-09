Enemy drones spotted over Kyiv region, air defense system in operation

Enemy drones have been spotted in the sky over Kyiv region, air defense forces are operating, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv RMA.

"Kyiv region. A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets," the statement said.

The RMA urged residents of the Kyiv region to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid.

"Take care of your own safety. Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online," the statement reads.

An air alert has been declared in a number of regions.