Ukraine ordered 180 thousand shells for Gepard from Rheinmetall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has ordered additional 35-mm ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank from Rheinmetall.

This is reported by Rheinmetall, UNN.

Details

Reportedly, the new order, which was signed in December 2024, includes 180,000 HEI-T (high explosive incendiary with tracer) rounds. It is worth double-digit millions of euros and is funded by Germany.In February 2023, Ukraine placed an order with Rheinmetall for the supply of 300,000 Gepard ammunition.

The ordered ammunition can be used to effectively combat various targets in the air, such as drones. It is produced at Rheinmetall's plant in Unterlüs, Lower Saxony. Due to the increased demand for 35 mm ammunition, the production line was restored in the spring of 2023 in a very short time with great effort - , the statement said.

Importantly, Germany has now handed over 55 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, which were withdrawn from service with the Bundeswehr.

Rheinmetall also supplies Ukraine with air defense systems such as Skynex with AHEAD programmable munitions.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed a contract with Rheinmetall for the supply of 155-mm artillery shell charging modules. The delivery of tens of thousands of charges is scheduled for January 2025.