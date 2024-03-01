Pentagon orders 17 planes from Boeing for $3.4 billion for two allies

The Pentagon has signed a contract with Boeing Corporation worth more than $3.4 billion to purchase and supply P-8A maritime aircraft to Canada and Germany. This was reported by the press service of the defense department, according to UNN.

Boeing Corporation has been awarded a $3,407,940,833 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase and delivery of 17 P-8A multi-role maritime aircraft, - the statement said.

Under the contract, the Canadian government will receive 14 Boeing P-8As, and three aircraft will be delivered to Germany. The order is scheduled to be completed by March 2028. Most of the production capacity (98.22%) will be concentrated in Washington.

