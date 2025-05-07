Zuzana-2 howitzers, air defense missiles, and strike drones: Germany has handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The Federal Government of Germany has announced the provision of another package of military assistance for Ukraine. It includes a wide range of modern weapons, armored vehicles, missiles for air defense systems, drones and engineering equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the Bundestag.

Details

The most important items on the list are missiles for the IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system, ammunition for Leopard 2 battle tanks, and 66 MRAP-class armored vehicles designed to operate in conditions of increased mine danger.

A separate emphasis in the aid is placed on unmanned systems: Ukraine was provided with 70 Vector reconnaissance drones, 150 HF-1 strike drones, and 10 ground robotic platforms.

Germany cannot provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems, so allies are looking for them all over the world - Pistorius

Artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will also receive support. Germany is transferring 38,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and another 27,000 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber.

There are also RGW 90 anti-tank weapons, G3 and MK 556 automatic rifles. In addition, three modern Zuzana-2 self-propelled howitzers, six Bergepanzer-2 armored recovery vehicles, mine clearance engineering equipment, assault plows, radar systems, and dozens of units of auxiliary equipment - from optics to specialized equipment.

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

Updates to the list of equipment and materials transferred to Ukraine on the Bundestag website were made on the day the new German government was formed.

Germany is preparing a logistics hub for NATO with the help of Lufthansa and Rheinmetall

Let us remind you

On April 17, the German government transferred another batch of military aid to Ukraine. In particular, it included ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns and Leopard 2 tanks, mine clearance vehicles and three Zuzana 2 wheeled self-propelled guns.