Zuzana-2 howitzers, air defense missiles, and strike drones: Germany has handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 5126 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 17047 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 29360 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 46005 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 41470 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48080 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 43516 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40636 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 96019 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100201 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
57%
747 mm
Popular news

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 23038 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

May 7, 01:08 PM • 36604 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 29786 views

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

03:54 PM • 11466 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

05:20 PM • 13061 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

06:29 PM • 17047 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 96019 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100201 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 93730 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 84957 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 29797 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 63316 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 113166 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 109411 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 120186 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Zuzana-2 howitzers, air defense missiles, and strike drones: Germany has handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

Germany provides Ukraine with a new military aid package, including missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system, ammunition for Leopard 2, drones, and armored vehicles. Engineering equipment and artillery shells have also been handed over.

Zuzana-2 howitzers, air defense missiles, and strike drones: Germany has handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The Federal Government of Germany has announced the provision of another package of military assistance for Ukraine. It includes a wide range of modern weapons, armored vehicles, missiles for air defense systems, drones and engineering equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the Bundestag.

Details

The most important items on the list are missiles for the IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system, ammunition for Leopard 2 battle tanks, and 66 MRAP-class armored vehicles designed to operate in conditions of increased mine danger.

A separate emphasis in the aid is placed on unmanned systems: Ukraine was provided with 70 Vector reconnaissance drones, 150 HF-1 strike drones, and 10 ground robotic platforms.

Germany cannot provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems, so allies are looking for them all over the world - Pistorius11.04.25, 15:09 • 11616 views

Artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will also receive support. Germany is transferring 38,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and another 27,000 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber.

There are also RGW 90 anti-tank weapons, G3 and MK 556 automatic rifles. In addition, three modern Zuzana-2 self-propelled howitzers, six Bergepanzer-2 armored recovery vehicles, mine clearance engineering equipment, assault plows, radar systems, and dozens of units of auxiliary equipment - from optics to specialized equipment.

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph 17.04.25, 09:42 • 91106 views

Updates to the list of equipment and materials transferred to Ukraine on the Bundestag website were made on the day the new German government was formed.

Germany is preparing a logistics hub for NATO with the help of Lufthansa and Rheinmetall23.04.25, 09:46 • 3420 views

Let us remind you

On April 17, the German government transferred another batch of military aid to Ukraine. In particular, it included ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns and Leopard 2 tanks, mine clearance vehicles and three Zuzana 2 wheeled self-propelled guns.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Lufthansa
Flakpanzer Gepard
Rheinmetal
NATO
Leopard 2
IRIS-T
Germany
Ukraine
Brent
$61.12
Bitcoin
$96,193.60
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$34.53
Золото
$3,379.74
Ethereum
$1,796.89