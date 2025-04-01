Zelenskyy met with Baerbock: Germany will continue to support Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.
"I held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, who is visiting Ukraine for the ninth time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion." This was reported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Details
The head of state expressed gratitude to Germany for its significant assistance, which includes financial, military and humanitarian spheres. Germany remains one of Ukraine's leading partners in Europe, and the total amount of support provided already exceeds 43 billion euros. A significant part of these funds is directed to defense, in particular to strengthening the country's air defense system with modern IRIS-T, Patriot and Gepard complexes.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a new package of financial assistance worth 3 billion euros, which was recently approved by the Bundestag. Thus, the total support from Germany this year will reach 7 billion euros.
The parties also discussed the results of the recent summit on support for Ukraine in Paris and further steps in the field of security guarantees. Kyiv hopes for Berlin's assistance in the process of European integration, in particular in opening the first negotiation cluster on accession to the EU.
Annalena Baerbock confirmed that Germany will continue to help Ukraine, stressing the importance of joint efforts to ensure peace and stability on the continent.
We will stay with Ukraine as long as necessary. The German government will continue to support the achievement of a just peace and your membership in the EU,
