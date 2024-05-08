German Defense Minister asks Switzerland to transfer Patriot to Ukraine - media

The head of the German Defense Ministry has asked Switzerland to transfer Patriot to Ukraine. According to UNN, this was reported by NZZ.

Details

The newspaper writes that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has taken the initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and asked his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd to supply Kyiv with a Patriot system.

It is noted that the outcome of the negotiations is unclear, as Switzerland is a "neutral state" that does not transfer weapons to warring countries. Berlin has repeatedly tried to get Bern to allow the transfer of Gepard tanks, but this has not happened.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on partners to provide Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems from their existing stockpiles to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

