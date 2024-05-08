Romania to consider supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense system - Bloomberg

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78809 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106837 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149725 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153831 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250165 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174113 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165377 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148320 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225813 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34251 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43743 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37887 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62137 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56162 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250165 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225813 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237623 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224436 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78809 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56162 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62137 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113772 views
Actual
Romania to consider supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense system - Bloomberg

Romania to consider supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense system - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28508 views

Romania will consider supplying Ukraine with one of its Patriot air defense systems to protect it from Russian air attacks, President Klaus Iohannis said after meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that his country would consider sending one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine to protect it from Russian air attacks. He made the statement after a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, Bloomberg reports, UNN reports.

Details

Iohannis emphasized that Romania has the longest border with Ukraine among the EU member states.

President Biden raised the topic of Patriot systems, and I told him that I am open to discussions. We will need to discuss this internally to see if we can offer one system and, of course, what we can get in return, because it is unacceptable that Romania is left without air defense

Johannis told reporters.

According to Bloomberg, Romania has one Patriot system already in operation and three more in the process of being installed. According to him, it may consider transferring one of these systems to Ukraine.

AddendumAddendum

Johannis also said that he discussed with Biden his bid to become the next NATO chief after Stoltenberg's term ends this year. The two agreed to continue the dialogue, despite the fact that the United States and most other allies have backed outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Context

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged allies to step up support for Ukraine's air defense at a key moment in the conflict as Russia intensified its campaign of bombing energy infrastructure and cities.

Last month, Stoltenberg said that the allies had identified additional air defense equipment for Ukraine, including Patriot and SAMP/T systems.

Ukraine has already received Patriot air defense missiles from allies - Spanish Defense Minister06.05.24, 17:41 • 29399 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
european-unionEuropean Union
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
romaniaRomania
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising