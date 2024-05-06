Ukraine has already received Patriot air defense missiles from allies - Spanish Defense Minister

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102128 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112128 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154743 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158294 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254846 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175042 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166107 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148446 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228364 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30392 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35273 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41450 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38842 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 26597 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254846 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228364 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239796 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226375 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102128 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72998 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79363 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113777 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114635 views
Ukraine has already received Patriot air defense missiles from allies - Spanish Defense Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29400 views

Ukraine has already received Patriot air defense missiles from Spain and other Western allies to defend against Russian attacks.

Ukraine has already received missiles for the Patriot air defense system, which were sent by Spain and other Western allies. This was stated by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, El Mundo reports, according to UNN.

Details

During her visit to the Sanjenis Barracks and the Orad y Gajias Main Military Hospital in Zaragoza, where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained, Margarita Robles confirmed that Ukraine has already received missiles for the Patriot air defense system.

These missiles are for air defense, and it should be very clear that they are for Ukraine to protect itself from the attacks it is facing from Russia,

- Robles explained .

She also noted that everyone should clearly realize that Ukraine is a country that has been invaded by Putin, who is committing large-scale massacres and has no intention of imposing any restrictions.

Recall

Scholz calls on partners to provide Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems from their existing stockpiles to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
spainSpain
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

