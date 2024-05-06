Ukraine has already received Patriot air defense missiles from allies - Spanish Defense Minister

Ukraine has already received missiles for the Patriot air defense system, which were sent by Spain and other Western allies. This was stated by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, El Mundo reports, according to UNN.

Details

During her visit to the Sanjenis Barracks and the Orad y Gajias Main Military Hospital in Zaragoza, where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained, Margarita Robles confirmed that Ukraine has already received missiles for the Patriot air defense system.

These missiles are for air defense, and it should be very clear that they are for Ukraine to protect itself from the attacks it is facing from Russia, - Robles explained .

She also noted that everyone should clearly realize that Ukraine is a country that has been invaded by Putin, who is committing large-scale massacres and has no intention of imposing any restrictions.

Recall

Scholz calls on partners to provide Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems from their existing stockpiles to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.