There will be a post-installation of the IRIS–T, Skynex, Gepard - Kuleba systems

Deliveries of IRIS-T, Skynex, and Gepard systems continue, and Germany is also working with other countries to ensure that they also transfer their air defense systems to Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Berbock, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Germany has already announced the transfer of one Patriot battery to Ukraine. Deliveries of IRIS-T, Skynex, Gepard systems continue, and Germany is working with other countries to ensure that they also transfer their air defense systems to Ukraine Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that at the same time, Ukraine still needs air defense systems.

Today we talked about concrete steps that we will take to speed up the supply of these new batteries from other countries around the world Kuleba noted.

Аddition

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine currently needs at least 7 air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure.

NATO countries support Germany's initiative to provide Ukraine with air defense systems