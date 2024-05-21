NATO countries support Germany's initiative to provide Ukraine with air defense systems

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) held on May 20, NATO partner countries supported Germany's initiative to provide Ukraine with air defense equipment, the German Ministry of Defense reported on social network X, UNN reports .

Details

"The result of the online meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine: numerous partners want to support Germany's initiative to strengthen Ukrainian air defense," the German Ministry of Defense reported on social network X.

According to the ministry, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Canada are ready to participate financially. The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Lithuania, Belgium, and Romania intend to help with equipment and missiles. Latvia also wants to join the initiative.

As reported, Germany's Immediate Air Defense Action (IAAD) initiative in support of Ukraine, launched in April 2024, pools money and resources from the international community to quickly find and deliver air defense systems to Ukraine.

