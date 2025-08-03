$41.710.00
Air Force Day, International Forgiveness Day, and Sisters' Day: What is celebrated in the world and Ukraine on August 3 3 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

Today, August 3, the military personnel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 363 enemy aircraft and 326 helicopters have been destroyed.

Air Force Day, International Forgiveness Day, and Sisters' Day: What is celebrated in the world and Ukraine on August 3

Today, August 3, military personnel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday, and the International Forgiveness Day and Sisters' Day are celebrated worldwide, writes UNN

Details 

Air Force Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Today, on the first Sunday of August, military personnel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. The event was initiated by a presidential decree in 2007. 

After gaining independence in 1991, the Air Force of Ukraine was created on March 17, 1992, on the basis of the Soviet Air Force, in accordance with the directive of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At that time, there were 4 air armies, 10 aviation divisions, 49 aviation regiments, and 11 separate squadrons on the territory of Ukraine. In terms of numbers, the military aviation of Ukraine in 1992 was second only to the aviation of the United States, Russia, and China, and was the most numerous in Europe.

However, not all pilots swore allegiance to Ukraine. There were cases of combat aircraft being flown to the Russian Federation.

On April 5, 1992, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine were created. Unfortunately, due to poor funding, the Ukrainian Air Force and Air Defense gradually lost their combat capability.

In 2004, as part of the reform, the Air Force and Air Defense were merged into a single branch of service – the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

General-Colonel Anatoliy Toropchyn was appointed the first commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force was, in fact, the first to take on the enemy's blow, as the enemy's aviation tried at all costs to establish its dominance in the Ukrainian sky.

On the very first day of the invasion, our pilots "landed" two of the most modern Russian Su-30SMs. Our missilemen and anti-aircraft gunners were not far behind.

Since the beginning of the war, 363 enemy aircraft, 326 helicopters, 13057 operational-tactical UAVs, and 2410 cruise missiles have been destroyed in the sky over Ukraine.

The fighter aviation of the Air Force is armed with Su-27 and MiG-29 aircraft, attack aviation – Su-25, bomber aviation – Su-24 and Su-24M. Also, according to media reports, Ukraine has already started receiving F-16 aircraft.

Air defense units, thanks to the help of Western partners, are now armed with NASAMS, IRIS-T, Crotale, Gepard, Patriot, and SAMP-T/MAMBA anti-aircraft missile systems.

Air defense in July destroyed over 6.2 thousand enemy targets, including over 6.1 thousand UAVs - Air Force01.08.25, 12:33 • 2572 views

International Forgiveness Day

International Forgiveness Day was initiated by the World Forgiveness Alliance, an educational foundation not affiliated with any denomination. This day is dedicated to awakening the healing power of forgiveness worldwide, as stated on the organization's official website. 

Forgiveness Day is an opportunity not only to forgive but also to be forgiven. And although this day has gained recognition in various parts of the world, it is interesting that two other organizations claim authorship of this important event, which has gained international significance.

Sisters' Day

Also, on the first Sunday of August, it was decided to celebrate Sisters' Day. This unofficial holiday is a reminder of the value of family relationships not only between parents and children, but also between sisters.

On this day, sisters make it a tradition to meet and recall years of childhood, first scraped knees, travels, falling in love, and much more that brings them closer. Brothers on the first Sunday of August give their sisters sweets, flowers, and cute gifts, expressing their love and gratitude for support in difficult circumstances.

“We love you, Ozzy”: thousands of fans in Birmingham bid farewell to Black Sabbath frontman30.07.25, 21:45 • 4315 views

Church holiday 

The 8th Sunday after Pentecost. Tone 7 is a Sunday that falls on the eighth week after the feast of the Descent of the Holy Spirit (Pentecost) and has its liturgical and worship content in accordance with the eight-tone cycle.

This Sunday reminds us of God's power, which is able to spiritually and physically feed even huge crowds if people turn to Him with faith. It also encourages trust in God in times of trouble, gratitude, and spiritual life in unity with Christ.

