“We love you, Ozzy”: thousands of fans in Birmingham bid farewell to Black Sabbath frontman

Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 31945 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 65996 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countries
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 75444 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 63656 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 70944 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 124601 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 52685 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 70229 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66189 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu
The main committee supported the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 31101 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitali Klitschko
Hanno Pevkur
Ukraine
United States
India
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Fox News
Brent Crude
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

“We love you, Ozzy”: thousands of fans in Birmingham bid farewell to Black Sabbath frontman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1186 views

A farewell ceremony for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne took place in Birmingham, England. Thousands of fans and the musician's family paid tribute to the heavy metal legend.

“We love you, Ozzy”: thousands of fans in Birmingham bid farewell to Black Sabbath frontman

In Birmingham, England, a farewell ceremony was held for the heavy metal star, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last week. The ceremony, which took place in the musician's hometown, was attended by thousands of fans, as well as Osbourne's close relatives. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press and Sky News.

Details

The farewell ceremony took place in his hometown of Birmingham to the chanting crowd of "We love you, Ozzy." His family and loved ones, including wife Sharon Osbourne and their children Jack, Kelly, and Aimee, spent several minutes looking at the flowers, letters, and other tributes left by fans as a sign of love. Thousands of Black Sabbath fans were also present at the ceremony, paying tribute to the band's frontman as his hearse drove through the city center.

Before reaching the city center, the motorcade drove past the house where Ozzy spent his childhood.

Each family member carried a pink rose wrapped in black paper, tied with a purple ribbon - the traditional colors of Black Sabbath.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal, was also present at the ceremony.

We are greatly honored that he was here one last time. The love for Ozzy - you can feel it in the air 

- said Iqbal.

Cathy Brazier, Head of Events at Birmingham City Council, noted that Osbourne meant "everything" to the city.

He never forgot where he came from. His Birmingham accent could be heard wherever he was. You know, some people are ashamed that they are from Birmingham and hide their accent, but he kept it until the very end 

- she noted.

Recall

On July 22, it became known that heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne died several weeks after reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates and holding a grand farewell concert for fans.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

CultureNews of the World
