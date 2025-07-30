“We love you, Ozzy”: thousands of fans in Birmingham bid farewell to Black Sabbath frontman

In Birmingham, England, a farewell ceremony was held for the heavy metal star, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last week. The ceremony, which took place in the musician's hometown, was attended by thousands of fans, as well as Osbourne's close relatives. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press and Sky News.

Details

The farewell ceremony took place in his hometown of Birmingham to the chanting crowd of "We love you, Ozzy." His family and loved ones, including wife Sharon Osbourne and their children Jack, Kelly, and Aimee, spent several minutes looking at the flowers, letters, and other tributes left by fans as a sign of love. Thousands of Black Sabbath fans were also present at the ceremony, paying tribute to the band's frontman as his hearse drove through the city center.

Before reaching the city center, the motorcade drove past the house where Ozzy spent his childhood.

Each family member carried a pink rose wrapped in black paper, tied with a purple ribbon - the traditional colors of Black Sabbath.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal, was also present at the ceremony.

We are greatly honored that he was here one last time. The love for Ozzy - you can feel it in the air - said Iqbal.

Cathy Brazier, Head of Events at Birmingham City Council, noted that Osbourne meant "everything" to the city.

He never forgot where he came from. His Birmingham accent could be heard wherever he was. You know, some people are ashamed that they are from Birmingham and hide their accent, but he kept it until the very end - she noted.

Recall

On July 22, it became known that heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne died several weeks after reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates and holding a grand farewell concert for fans.