Air defense in July destroyed over 6.2 thousand enemy targets, including over 6.1 thousand UAVs - Air Force

In July 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 6262 air targets: 65 X-101/X-55SM cruise missiles; 19 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 4 Kalibr cruise missiles; 9 X-59/69 guided air missiles; 20 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 2990 Shahed-type attack UAVs; 912 reconnaissance UAVs; 2243 other types of UAVs - the message says.

Air Force aviation performed 790 sorties:

about 550 - for fighter aircraft cover;

over 160 – for fire damage and air support of troops

"In July 2025, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1012 air targets, hit command posts, logistics facilities, as well as places of accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment," they summarized.

