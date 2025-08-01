$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
09:01 AM • 8070 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 26267 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 70494 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 76224 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 54069 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 88177 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 82654 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 146091 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 83310 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83785 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Publications
Exclusives
Air defense in July destroyed over 6.2 thousand enemy targets, including over 6.1 thousand UAVs - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

During July 2025, Ukrainian air defense shot down 6262 enemy air targets, including 117 missiles and 2990 attack UAVs. Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 790 sorties, destroying 1012 air targets.

Air defense in July destroyed over 6.2 thousand enemy targets, including over 6.1 thousand UAVs - Air Force

Air defense forces destroyed 6,262 air targets in July, including 117 missiles and 2,990 attack drones. This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

In July 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 6262 air targets: 65 X-101/X-55SM cruise missiles; 19 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 4 Kalibr cruise missiles; 9 X-59/69 guided air missiles; 20 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 2990 Shahed-type attack UAVs; 912 reconnaissance UAVs; 2243 other types of UAVs

- the message says.

Air Force aviation performed 790 sorties:

  • about 550 - for fighter aircraft cover;
    • over 160 – for fire damage and air support of troops

      "In July 2025, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1012 air targets, hit command posts, logistics facilities, as well as places of accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment," they summarized.

      In July, Russia launched over 3,800 "Shaheds", almost 260 missiles, and over 5,100 KABs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy01.08.25, 11:11 • 2022 views

      Olga Rozgon

      WarTechnologies
      Kh-69
      Kh-101
      "Kalibr" (missile family)
      Ukrainian Air Force
      Shahed-136
      Kh-59
      9K720 Iskander