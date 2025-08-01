In July, Russia launched over 3,800 "Shaheds", almost 260 missiles, and over 5,100 KABs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's strike on Kyiv on July 31 shows that additional pressure on Moscow and sanctions are necessary. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

No matter how much the Kremlin denies their effectiveness, they work and must be stronger – hitting everything that allows such strikes to continue. And it is very important that the world does not remain silent about them. I thank everyone who supported our people. We appreciate that President Trump, European leaders, and our other partners clearly see what is happening and condemn Russia. - the message says.

According to Zelenskyy, in July, Russian troops used more than 5,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 3,800 "Shaheds", and almost 260 missiles of various types against Ukraine, 128 of which were ballistic.

"This can only be stopped together: America, Europe, other global actors. Every interaction of ours is important. Every day is important. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine," the president concluded.

