In July, Russia launched over 3,800 "Shaheds", almost 260 missiles, and over 5,100 KABs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

$41.710.05
47.750.40
Exclusive
08:17 AM • 614 views
Ukrainian Aviation During the War: How to Preserve and Develop the Industry in Crisis Conditions – Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 7666 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 25708 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 32098 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
July 31, 09:51 PM • 12782 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 63761 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 74344 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 141570 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 81222 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 82627 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of Ukraine
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in England
Ukrainian Aviation During the War: How to Preserve and Develop the Industry in Crisis Conditions – Interview with Roman Mileshko
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
In July, Russia launched over 3,800 "Shaheds", almost 260 missiles, and over 5,100 KABs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

President Zelenskyy stated that in July, Russia used over 3,800 "Shaheds", almost 260 missiles, and over 5,100 KABs against Ukraine. He emphasized the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Moscow.

In July, Russia launched over 3,800 "Shaheds", almost 260 missiles, and over 5,100 KABs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's strike on Kyiv on July 31 shows that additional pressure on Moscow and sanctions are necessary. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

No matter how much the Kremlin denies their effectiveness, they work and must be stronger – hitting everything that allows such strikes to continue. And it is very important that the world does not remain silent about them. I thank everyone who supported our people. We appreciate that President Trump, European leaders, and our other partners clearly see what is happening and condemn Russia.

- the message says.

According to Zelenskyy, in July, Russian troops used more than 5,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 3,800 "Shaheds", and almost 260 missiles of various types against Ukraine, 128 of which were ballistic.

"This can only be stopped together: America, Europe, other global actors. Every interaction of ours is important. Every day is important. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine," the president concluded.

In July, Russian losses exceeded 33,000 - Syrskyi01.08.25, 10:04 • 1180 views

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Shahed-136
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv