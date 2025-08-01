In July, Russian losses exceeded 33,000 - Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that in July, Ukrainian military personnel eliminated over 33,000 Russian occupiers. The total enemy losses in personnel for July amounted to 33,220 people.
In July, Ukrainian military personnel destroyed over 33,000 Russian occupiers. Despite exhausting battles, the defenders continue to relentlessly hold the defense and destroy the enemy. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Facebook, writes UNN.
Ukrainian warriors relentlessly destroy the enemy, bringing a just peace closer for Ukraine
According to his data, in July alone, the occupiers' losses in manpower exceeded 33,000 people, specifically - 33,220.
"Thank you to the defenders for their professional and courageous combat work. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - added Syrskyi.
Recall
Over the past day, July 31, the Defense Forces neutralized 940 Russian invaders. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.08.25 increased by 940 people.