In July, Russian losses exceeded 33,000 - Syrskyi

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 10949 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 31079 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 37570 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 17816 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 67037 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 75626 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 142255 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 81569 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 82847 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 73174 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.4m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of UkraineJuly 31, 10:49 PM • 18782 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archiveJuly 31, 11:38 PM • 31647 views
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJAugust 1, 01:59 AM • 21166 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 30201 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhoto04:23 AM • 19458 views
Publications
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 17205 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 31069 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 37561 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 57029 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 67033 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vadym Filashkin
Tim Cook
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
India
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 23002 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 56996 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 143286 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 203353 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 258007 views
Actual
Brent Crude
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Amazon Prime
Financial Times

In July, Russian losses exceeded 33,000 - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1318 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that in July, Ukrainian military personnel eliminated over 33,000 Russian occupiers. The total enemy losses in personnel for July amounted to 33,220 people.

In July, Russian losses exceeded 33,000 - Syrskyi

In July, Ukrainian military personnel destroyed over 33,000 Russian occupiers. Despite exhausting battles, the defenders continue to relentlessly hold the defense and destroy the enemy. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Facebook, writes UNN.

Ukrainian warriors relentlessly destroy the enemy, bringing a just peace closer for Ukraine

- reported the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to his data, in July alone, the occupiers' losses in manpower exceeded 33,000 people, specifically - 33,220.

"Thank you to the defenders for their professional and courageous combat work. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - added Syrskyi.

Recall

Over the past day, July 31, the Defense Forces neutralized 940 Russian invaders. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.08.25 increased by 940 people.

Olga Rozgon

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine