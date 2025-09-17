Denmark has made a principled decision to purchase long-range precision weapons – Ministry of Defense

The Danish Minister of Defense recommended that the government purchase long-range weapons, to which the country's authorities have already given their consent. After the final decision is made, a market study will begin on the equipment that will best meet the needs of the Danish Armed Forces. This was reported by the country's Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

As reported on the ministry's website, the country's government has already made a principled decision – Denmark must acquire long-range high-precision weapons to strengthen its own deterrence and the capabilities of NATO and allies.

Denmark allowed the government to ignore laws for the construction of a missile fuel plant for Ukraine - media

The decision is based on the military-technical recommendation of the Chief of Defense; as a next step, the Ministry of Defense's Materiel and Procurement Agency will initiate a market study to select the most suitable systems.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized that this is part of the "historic reconstruction" of Danish defense.

We are in the process of a historic reconstruction of Danish defense, and it is natural that we constantly consider how we can best defend Denmark and the Kingdom in the future and contribute to the security of our allies. Together with ground-based air defense, Denmark is strengthening its ability to partially counter threats from the air, but also to more actively combat threats far from Denmark. With this decision, the Defense Army will now learn how we can best procure and integrate long-range high-precision weapons at home – Poulsen stated.

The government's website emphasizes that the experience of Ukraine's war against the aggressor has shown the importance of having long-range weapons. Weapons should not only shoot down air threats, but also be able to preemptively strike critical enemy targets outside their own territory – for example, launchers.

Ukraine produces 60% of its own weapons and is building a factory in Denmark

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen explained the political background of this decision.

We are buying longer-range precision weapons to avoid, through deterrence, a situation where they are needed. This is required by NATO, and it should contribute to the ambition that Europe can defend itself no later than 2030. In the security policy situation we find ourselves in, we must arm ourselves for deterrence – Rasmussen noted.

Analysts indicate that along with a large-scale order for air defense systems, the Danish government is beginning to form long-range strike capabilities – from missile systems to potential strike UAVs – to increase both preventive and responsive potential.

Long-range high-precision weapons are extremely important for us to be able to ensure reliable deterrence and reliable defense of Denmark. And it is necessary that the Armed Forces can counter threats before they reach our territory. It is about providing the Armed Forces with the right tools to solve this task. We are getting them now – says Chief of Defense Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard.

Danish Prime Minister: the most important part of future security guarantees is powerful Armed Forces of Ukraine