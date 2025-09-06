Ukraine produces 60% of its own weapons and is building a factory in Denmark

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during this war, Ukraine has already achieved an important indicator: almost 60% of the weapons received by Ukrainian soldiers are produced by domestic enterprises. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of the head of state on 06.09.2025.

We are also creating new joint weapons production facilities. For the first time in history, Ukraine has started building a joint factory with Denmark on the territory of that country, and this will be the production of components for our missiles, for our drones – weapons that are already performing very well. During this war, Ukraine has already reached the indicator: almost 60% of the weapons we have, which our soldiers have, are Ukrainian weapons, and these are strong weapons, many advanced things - said Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the head of state noted that "there are goals that need to be achieved, and this includes, in particular, the production in Ukraine and together with Ukraine of air defense systems – different types of systems."

"This is a challenge. We must also come to this. Ukraine has already proven that in weapons production we are among the best in the world," he added.

Recall

On September 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. The parties discussed increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and joint defense projects.

Ukrainian specialists are improving weapons, but financial constraints create serious challenges. President Zelenskyy is working with partners on financing new weapons clusters, including drones and missiles.

