MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Ukraine produces 60% of its own weapons and is building a factory in Denmark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Ukraine has reached 60% domestic production of armaments. A joint factory is being established with Denmark for the production of missile and drone components.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during this war, Ukraine has already achieved an important indicator: almost 60% of the weapons received by Ukrainian soldiers are produced by domestic enterprises. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of the head of state on 06.09.2025.

We are also creating new joint weapons production facilities. For the first time in history, Ukraine has started building a joint factory with Denmark on the territory of that country, and this will be the production of components for our missiles, for our drones – weapons that are already performing very well. During this war, Ukraine has already reached the indicator: almost 60% of the weapons we have, which our soldiers have, are Ukrainian weapons, and these are strong weapons, many advanced things

- said Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the head of state noted that "there are goals that need to be achieved, and this includes, in particular, the production in Ukraine and together with Ukraine of air defense systems – different types of systems."

"This is a challenge. We must also come to this. Ukraine has already proven that in weapons production we are among the best in the world," he added.

Recall

On September 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. The parties discussed increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and joint defense projects.

Ukrainian specialists are improving weapons, but financial constraints create serious challenges. President Zelenskyy is working with partners on financing new weapons clusters, including drones and missiles.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Denmark
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine