Ukraine hopes Italy will join the implementation of joint weapons production projects

The first joint arms production plant with Ukraine is being built in Denmark. Kyiv hopes that Italy will also join in the implementation of similar joint production projects. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing the participants of the International Economic Forum "Ambrosetti", as reported by UNN.

Now we are building the first joint arms production plant in Denmark. This is a modern enterprise. This is part of our defense strategy – to jointly produce weapons, modernize defense production in Europe, and unite Europe in this work. This is extremely important for modern industry, strong jobs, and for Europe to remain competitive in the world. I hope that Italy will also join us in implementing these joint production projects. - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Europe needs a new network of modern defense production – one where countries support each other, producing means of protection for themselves and for all of Europe.

This will make Europe much stronger and more resilient - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

The EU will invest 910 million euros in defense, and for the first time, Ukraine can be involved in projects.