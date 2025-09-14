$41.310.00
01:13 PM • 2630 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
09:08 AM • 12373 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 44291 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 79348 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 66658 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 75393 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 41191 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 73636 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 68025 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39599 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Publications
Exclusives
Denmark allowed the government to ignore laws for the construction of a missile fuel plant for Ukraine - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The Danish government has been granted broad powers to override laws and citizens' rights to complain for national defense projects. This will allow the Ukrainian company Ukrainian Fire Point to build a solid rocket fuel plant, ignoring more than 20 regulations.

Denmark allowed the government to ignore laws for the construction of a missile fuel plant for Ukraine - media

In Denmark, the government, led by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, has been granted broad powers to override other laws, regulations, and citizens' right to complain if a project serves important national defense purposes or civil emergencies. The government intends to use these powers to facilitate the construction of a strategically important plant by a Ukrainian company, writes UNN with reference to DR.

Details

The company Ukrainian Fire Point intends to build a plant in Skrydstrup that can produce solid rocket fuel. This is a critical component for some of Ukraine's most powerful missiles.

More than 20 different rules and laws will be specifically ignored so that the plant can start operating as quickly as possible. This is evident from the draft executive order that the Danish Business Authority has sent for consultation.

A very sharp formulation would be that they are departing from the rule of law. And the question is simply whether this is a model we need to get used to, or whether this is a very special situation we are in with this plant.

- said Michael Gøtze, professor of administrative law at the University of Copenhagen.

The number of laws and regulations that will be ignored surprises Frederik Waage, professor of administrative law at the University of Southern Denmark (SDU).

Perhaps it was naive, but I actually thought there would be one or two deviations from environmental and planning legislation for individual projects. But there are more than 20. The executive order shows that the law is not about repealing any aspect of environmental legislation. They really want to use the possibility of deviations to the fullest, he says.

- said Waage.

For the legal think tank Justitia, the executive order confirms what they feared.

They have, so to speak, wiped everything off the slate. The law was used to create exceptions to the widest possible extent, and perhaps even to a greater extent than was absolutely necessary.

- says Kristoffer Badse, chief legal advisor at Justitia.

Addition

On September 12, the Swiss Federal Council approved Ukraine's accession to the CV90 club, which unites countries operating the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Troels Lund Poulsen
Switzerland
Denmark
Ukraine