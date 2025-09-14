Denmark allowed the government to ignore laws for the construction of a missile fuel plant for Ukraine - media

In Denmark, the government, led by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, has been granted broad powers to override other laws, regulations, and citizens' right to complain if a project serves important national defense purposes or civil emergencies. The government intends to use these powers to facilitate the construction of a strategically important plant by a Ukrainian company, writes UNN with reference to DR.

Details

The company Ukrainian Fire Point intends to build a plant in Skrydstrup that can produce solid rocket fuel. This is a critical component for some of Ukraine's most powerful missiles.

More than 20 different rules and laws will be specifically ignored so that the plant can start operating as quickly as possible. This is evident from the draft executive order that the Danish Business Authority has sent for consultation.

A very sharp formulation would be that they are departing from the rule of law. And the question is simply whether this is a model we need to get used to, or whether this is a very special situation we are in with this plant. - said Michael Gøtze, professor of administrative law at the University of Copenhagen.

The number of laws and regulations that will be ignored surprises Frederik Waage, professor of administrative law at the University of Southern Denmark (SDU).

Perhaps it was naive, but I actually thought there would be one or two deviations from environmental and planning legislation for individual projects. But there are more than 20. The executive order shows that the law is not about repealing any aspect of environmental legislation. They really want to use the possibility of deviations to the fullest, he says. - said Waage.

For the legal think tank Justitia, the executive order confirms what they feared.

They have, so to speak, wiped everything off the slate. The law was used to create exceptions to the widest possible extent, and perhaps even to a greater extent than was absolutely necessary. - says Kristoffer Badse, chief legal advisor at Justitia.

Addition

